I am a born again Christian who loves studying apologetics and reformed theology. I have been researching, studying, and writing on these topics for over 10 years (with a couple of hiatuses in between). I am also in the process of obtaining Biblical counseling certification through IBCD. When I'm not doing that, I am working at my full-time job, reading books, or watching movies and discussing theology with my husband.
My blog covers a wide range of topics on apologetics and reformed theology. I share Biblical insights, videos, and articles that have helped me over the years. I also write about my personal experiences in this field.
I started this blog to share my knowledge and experiences with others who are struggling with what they believe (as Christians) and why. My goal is to help navigate through these doubts and questions using the Bible first in its context and then providing helpful, Biblical resources so we can all grow and learn together.
Sign up to here to receive emails from us when new posts or videos are up!
I hope you enjoy reading my posts, hit the subscribe button.
If you like what you are reading, please consider donating. All proceeds will go towards bettering this blog and starting up a youtube channel with the end goal being to share the Gospel. Your support and contributions will enable us to meet these goals.
You can send me a message or ask me a general question using this form. I will do my best to get back to you soon! Be advised that all trolling and disrespectful questions or comments will not be answered or published.
The Unapologetic Christian
Copyright © 2024 The Unapologetic Christian - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.